Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,568,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,514,555. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,892 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

