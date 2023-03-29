u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Down 48.4% in March

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

u-blox Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UBLXF remained flat at $111.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. u-blox has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.59.

Get u-blox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group cut u-blox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for u-blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for u-blox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.