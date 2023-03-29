TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, an increase of 312.9% from the February 28th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.8 days.

TVAHF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. TV Asahi has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses. It engages in the time sales, spot sales, program sales, BS/CS, and other sales activities; special programs and sports broadcast activities; and other businesses include internet-related businesses, TV shopping programs, and special events.

