Truett-Hurst (OTCMKTS:THST) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.17

Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.21. Truett-Hurst shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 21,140 shares trading hands.

Truett-Hurst Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.

Truett-Hurst Company Profile

Truett-Hurst, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of winery products. The firm offers its products through a direct-to-consumer channel including their tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery websites. Its brands include Truett Hurst, VML, and Svengali. The company was founded by Phillip L.

