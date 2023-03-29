TrueFi (TRU) Price Hits $0.0769 on Major Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $75.64 million and approximately $22.95 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,086,458 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 982,991,076.5162305 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.07592608 USD and is down -10.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $32,769,902.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

