True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0248 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

True North Commercial REIT Stock Performance

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.72, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.81. The firm has a market cap of C$317.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.31. True North Commercial REIT has a one year low of C$3.16 and a one year high of C$7.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TNT.UN. CIBC dropped their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

