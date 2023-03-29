Truadvice LLC Trims Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Truadvice LLC lessened its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,467 shares during the quarter. DNP Select Income Fund comprises 1.1% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 461.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNP opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

