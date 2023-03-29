Truadvice LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,466 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,284 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $176,542,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 476.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,802,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,738 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,346,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,598,090. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $132.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

