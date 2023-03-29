Truadvice LLC Has $5.03 Million Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Truadvice LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 643,951 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 2.6% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Truadvice LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SH. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 255,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter.

SH stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

