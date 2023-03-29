Truadvice LLC Buys 251 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Truadvice LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Truadvice LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Truadvice LLC owned 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVUS. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.18. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $79.07.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

