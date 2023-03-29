Truadvice LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VB stock opened at $184.49 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

