Truadvice LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 48.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

PAYX stock opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.81. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

