Truadvice LLC Acquires 982 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Truadvice LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC owned 0.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AVDE opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.02. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.63 and a twelve month high of $61.62.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.