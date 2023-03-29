TRON (TRX) Price Reaches $0.0645 on Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $4.62 billion and approximately $239.51 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRON has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0645 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009563 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004585 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001048 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003088 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001475 BTC.

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,051,674,563 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

