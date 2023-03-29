TRON Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and $248.12 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON Coin Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,055,988,145 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

