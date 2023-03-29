Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.25

Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $4.25. Trimedyne shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Trimedyne Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25.
About Trimedyne
Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties.
