Tribute Pharmaceuticals Canada (OTCMKTS:TBUFF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tribute Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBUFF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.96. Tribute Pharmaceuticals Canada shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 50,100 shares trading hands.
Tribute Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc, formerly Stellar Pharmaceuticals Inc, is a Canadian pharmaceutical company with a primary focus on the acquisition, licensing, development and promotion of healthcare products in Canada. The Company targets several therapeutic areas in Canada but has a particular interest in products for the treatment of pain, urology, dermatology and endocrinology/cardiology.
