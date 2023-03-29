Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.63. 286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Up 0.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. engages in the production and marketing of wine. It operates through the following segments: Australia and New Zealand, Americas, Asia, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The Australia and New Zealand segment manufactures, sells, and markets of wine within Australia and New Zealand; and also distributes beer and cider.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Treasury Wine Estates (TSRYF)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.