Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Trean Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Trean Insurance Group Price Performance

Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Trean Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Trean Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $89.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 4,528.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Trean Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

