Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Traton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.00 ($16.13) price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Traton alerts:

Traton Stock Performance

Shares of TRATF stock remained flat at $18.89 during trading on Wednesday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278. Traton has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41.

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.