Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 60,500 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Transocean by 17.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 20,347 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Transocean by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 13.0% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Stock Performance

Transocean stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,799,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,307,256. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.90.

Insider Activity at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton acquired 30,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,903 shares of company stock valued at $698,560. 13.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIG. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Further Reading

