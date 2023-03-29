TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Down 51.3% in March

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,500 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the February 28th total of 541,400 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TransCode Therapeutics Price Performance

RNAZ remained flat at $0.31 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,410. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.16. TransCode Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 2.50% of TransCode Therapeutics worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

