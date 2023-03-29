Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TT traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.17 and a 200-day moving average of $170.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,970 shares of company stock worth $6,927,921. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.