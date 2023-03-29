Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Trading 0.5% Higher

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.66. 33,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 87,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $508.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPYP. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,757,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,055,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 659,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

