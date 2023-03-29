Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 120,377 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,377 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up 5.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of CME Group worth $311,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

CME Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.56. The company had a trading volume of 807,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.87. The company has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $247.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.