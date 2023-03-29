Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 53,854 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,854 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Paramount Global worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $104,561,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $767,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,949,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Paramount Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.