ThermoGenesis (THMO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect ThermoGenesis to post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter.

ThermoGenesis Price Performance

NASDAQ THMO opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. ThermoGenesis has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76.

Institutional Trading of ThermoGenesis

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 189,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.48% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, CAR-Txpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

