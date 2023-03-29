The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.0 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $211.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

