The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 338,875 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 87,027 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $38.78. 1,831,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,757,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 83.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.