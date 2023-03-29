The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.75. The company had a trading volume of 102,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.27 and a 200 day moving average of $149.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.09.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

