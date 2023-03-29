The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,015,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,557 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 27,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

Shares of IPG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.05. The company had a trading volume of 955,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,891. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

