The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives $52.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $43.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after acquiring an additional 883,395 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,130,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,785,000 after acquiring an additional 647,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,074,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,941,000 after acquiring an additional 144,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $503,489,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

