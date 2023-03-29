Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
A number of analysts have weighed in on TGSGY shares. Pareto Securities downgraded Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
OTCMKTS TGSGY remained flat at $15.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42.
TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.
