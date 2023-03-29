Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGSGY shares. Pareto Securities downgraded Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TGSGY remained flat at $15.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42.

Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a $0.0928 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Tgs Asa’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.