Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGSGY shares. Pareto Securities downgraded Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. DNB Markets raised shares of Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TGSGY remained flat at $15.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42.

Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend

Tgs Asa Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th were paid a $0.0928 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Tgs Asa’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

(Get Rating)

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.