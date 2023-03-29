Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Raymond James lowered Texas Roadhouse from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $106.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $108.40.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,666 shares of company stock worth $775,271 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 310.5% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.