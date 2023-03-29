Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $233.44

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 233.44 ($2.87) and traded as high as GBX 253.30 ($3.11). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 251.40 ($3.09), with a volume of 9,686,722 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesco to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.19) to GBX 310 ($3.81) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 308 ($3.78).

Tesco Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 250.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 233.54. The stock has a market cap of £19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,999.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89.

Insider Activity at Tesco

About Tesco

In other news, insider Caroline Silver bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £37,500 ($46,074.46). In the last quarter, insiders bought 15,165 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,360. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

