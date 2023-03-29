Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $733.46 million and approximately $44.90 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004594 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001046 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003100 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001477 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,858,441,175,533 coins and its circulating supply is 5,895,118,372,227 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

