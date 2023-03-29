Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Performance

Shares of TVE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.39. 12,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,275. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $24.76.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

