Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Stock Performance
Shares of TVE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.39. 12,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,275. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $24.76.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (TVE)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.