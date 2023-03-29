Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the February 28th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Telstra Group Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:TLGPY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,984. Telstra Group has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telstra Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th.

About Telstra Group

Telstra Group Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business (TC&SB), Telstra Enterprise (TE), Networks and IT (N&IT), Telstra InfraCo, and All Other. The TC&SB segment consists of telecommunication, media, and technology products and services to consumer and small business customers, using mobile and fixed network technologies.

