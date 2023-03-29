TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth $691,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.76. 239,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,641. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.15.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

