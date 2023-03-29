TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Stock Price Down 2%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 6,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 40,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

TDH Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TDH

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TDH stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.17% of TDH at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

See Also

