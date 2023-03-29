TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 63,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 75,773 shares.The stock last traded at $8.81 and had previously closed at $8.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TDCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TDCX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.10 to $12.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDCX. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TDCX by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after buying an additional 958,863 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the second quarter worth $8,392,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TDCX by 106.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 901,605 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in TDCX in the third quarter valued at about $8,221,000. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

