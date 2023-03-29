TD Securities Downgrades Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) to Hold

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$29.00. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.36.

Shares of VET traded down C$0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$16.72. 1,044,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.16. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$16.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.21.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$340,973.51. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

