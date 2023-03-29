T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Update

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

T&D Trading Down 0.5 %

TDHOY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.75. 618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,634. T&D has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22.

Get T&D alerts:

About T&D

(Get Rating)

See Also

T&D Holdings, Inc provides life insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Taiyo Life Insurance, Daido Life Insurance, T&D Financial Life Insurance, and Others. The Taiyo Life Insurance segment offers comprehensive coverage including death protection, medical, and nursing care products.

Receive News & Ratings for T&D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T&D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.