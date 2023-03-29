TD Cowen Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $142.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.

HLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised Hilton Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT traded up $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.50. The company had a trading volume of 941,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,451. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.14. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $108.41 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,472 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $98,913,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,608,000 after buying an additional 709,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

