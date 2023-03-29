Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

TSHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. 538,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,138. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $7.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $40.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

About Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,292,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 212,211 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,943 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.