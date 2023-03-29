Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 354.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $1,646,000. Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.2% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 309,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 45.2% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 229,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71,295 shares in the last quarter. 45.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

