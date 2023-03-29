Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.78

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.78 ($0.06) per share by the homebuilder on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.62. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

LON TW opened at GBX 117.95 ($1.45) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 651.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.48. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 80.64 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 138.10 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TW. Morgan Stanley raised Taylor Wimpey to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.54) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.54) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 126.83 ($1.56).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

In other news, insider Chris Carney sold 73,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.45), for a total transaction of £87,104.06 ($107,020.59). 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

