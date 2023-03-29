Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 418.63% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $343.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.72. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $8.56.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 837.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Tango Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.