Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TVE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.10.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TVE stock remained flat at C$3.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,320,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.48. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of C$423.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.3838485 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Shimek acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,600.00. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

