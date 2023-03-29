Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Short Interest Update

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,305,200 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the February 28th total of 6,068,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.
Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance
Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 13,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,181. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28.
Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile
Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
